Lots happening on the coal front this week that deserves noting here. Despite decades of predictions of the death of coal by the climate alarmist left and all manner of international agreements designed to kill it off, Old King Coal just keeps growing as a preferred fuel for power generation around the world.

Share

First, take a look at the latest projection for the growth of coal usage published Tuesday by the shameless wind and solar boosters at the International Energy Agency:

Shell’s Peter Wood says the IEA forecast shows “modest growth” for coal demand through 2027, and that is accurate as compared to growth in years past.

But Javier Blas, the excellent energy and commodities columnist at Bloomberg, says in a reply that, “To me, the 500 million metric tons upward revision is more important that whether 2024-27 is a fairly level plateau or a small increase.”

Wood then replies that, “Yes big upward revision on coal when you consider both renewables AND LNG are on a tear.”

Blas and Wood are both right.