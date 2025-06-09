Chinese President Xi Jinping visits one of his country’s hundreds of coal-fired power plants. Credit: Sky News

A report by Bloomberg this week details the reality of an energy transition that isn’t happening and isn’t likely to happen anytime soon. The story’s headline says it all: “China Builds Most Coal-Fired Plants in Decade for Power Security.”

Oh.

But wait, you may be thinking at this point: For the last five years now, much of the legacy media – including, quite often, Bloomberg itself – has been assuring us all that we are in the midst of a global transition away from “fossil fuels”, i.e., coal, oil, and natural gas, to “renewables”, i.e., wind, solar, hydrogen and other industries favored by the crony capitalism practiced in the U.S. by the Democrat party. Touting this glowing green narrative has become a significant industry within much of the media establishment, with millions of dollars from billionaire-funded foundations pouring into many outlets in exchange for pushing it.