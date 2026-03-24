Just weeks ago, before the missiles and drones started flying over Iran and other Persian Gulf nations and their energy infrastructure, the prevailing narrative on oil prices among analysts was some version of “lower for longer.” The international Brent index was headed for $60 per barrel, with the U.S. domestic West Texas Intermediate price lagging even lower for the rest of 2026. The market was oversupplied, even with modestly rising demand, and only some significant disruption or dreaded “black swan event” could shift the equation.

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The Black Swan Arrives In Iran

That black swan flew in on February 28 with the advent of the joint U.S./Israel military operations targeting Iran, just a day after J.P. Morgan had issued its forecast of $60 Brent for the rest of 2026. At that moment, the conventional wisdom shifted, with analysts redoing their oil price calculus every day since as events have continued to unfold. By March 15, J.P. Morgan was cautioning that a Brent price above $90/bbl for “an extended period” would spark a 10%-15% correction in the stock markets.