When the Supreme Court revoked the so-called Chevron Deference in its July, 2024 decision in the Loper Bright v. Raimondo case, I wrote here that we would remember that case as one of the most widely impactful in U.S. history, and speculated it could even lead to the eventual rescission of the EPA’s 2009 Endangerment Finding on greenhouse gases.

Here’s part of what I wrote at the time in a piece titled, The Chevron Deference Is Dead. Will The Administrative State Follow?:

Indeed, the major portion of the Biden energy and climate policy agenda - and the Obama administration’s agenda before it - has been enacted via the regulatory process. While congress enacted hundreds of billions of dollars in tax incentives and subsidies designed to spur investment in the chosen, rent-seeking industries being offered as alternatives to fossil fuels, the legislative branch has otherwise been paralyzed in the energy and climate policymaking realm. The existence of the Chevron deference has worked to ensure the judiciary branch of government has also been largely paralyzed to act decisively to review and overrule elements of the Biden agenda whenever the EPA, Bureau of Land Management or other agencies impose regulations that may lie outside the scope and intent of the governing statutes. In effect, this doctrine has served as a key enabler of the massive growth of what has come to be known as the US administrative state. … In his concurring opinion in the Loper Bright decision, Justice Neil Gorsuch summarizes the impacts Chevron has created over the past 40 years, saying it “precludes courts from exercising the judicial power vested in them by Article III to say what the law is. It forces judges to abandon the best reading of the law in favor of views of those presently holding the reins of the Executive Branch. It requires judges to change, and change again, their interpretations of the law as and when the government demands. And that transfer of power has exactly the sort of consequences one might expect.” Where energy and climate policy is concerned, another key threshold moment came in 2007. Justice Stevens was also the author of the decision that year in the Massachusetts v. EPA case in which a more divided Supreme Court issued a 5-4 decision giving EPA the authority to regulate carbon dioxide as a pollutant under the Clean Air Act. That decision has served as the very foundation for most elements of expansive climate policies that have followed.

Obama’s Endangerment Finding was directly facilitated by that 5-4 decision in the Massachusetts v. EPA case. Thus, the Chevron Deference led to the Massachusetts v. EPA decision, which in turn led directly to the Endangerment Finding.

In our legal system, one perversion of the law leads to another.

But that principle also works in reverse.