It was less than half a year ago when the member countries of the OPEC+ oil cartel announced plans to unwind deep cuts in production and exports beginning October 1. But a few months later, the group delayed those plans to January 1, committing to begin at that point to unwind the cuts over a 12-month period.

Share

The Plan Shifts Again

Thursday, the group announced that, in response to a rapidly evolving global market, it will postpone plans to gradually abandon most of the agreed-to cuts until at least April, 2025. Given that OPEC+ holds monthly calls or meetings to reassess markets and production levels, that latest plan - in which the production cuts would be unwound over an 18-month time frame - is far from written in stone.

As detailed by Amena Bakr, senior research analyst at EnergyIntel, the overall OPEC+ production limits are made up of three distinct tranches which have been agreed-to by various members at various times: