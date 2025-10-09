RIP to famous, notorious oil man Oscar Wyatt, who passed away overnight. Oscar gave me my first job out of college, something I’ll always appreciate.

True story:



I went to work for Coastal Corp. in July 1979 as a Jr. Accountant. I’d been there less than 2 weeks when my supervisor told me with eyes as wide as silver dollars that he’d just had a call from Wyatt’s secretary who said he wanted to see me in his office immediately.



“What in the hell did you do, Blackmon,” my supervisor, Al Jones asked me.



I had no idea, but I gathered myself up for the elevator ride up to Wyatt’s floor, certain that I was about to be fired. All I could think of what how in the world I was going to explain all this to my mother.



I get up there, and Wyatt’s secretary sternly points me to take a seat in the reception area, where I cooled my heels for about 15 minutes. I watched as she picked up her phone, said “all right,” and then motioned me to follow her to Wyatt’s office. When I walked into his palatial suite, he was on the phone and motioned me to take a seat in front of his desk. There I sat nervously for another 10 minutes while he finished his call.



When he was done, Oscar looks me in the eye and says, “You Thad Irby’s nephew?”



[gulp] “Um, yessir, I am,” I replied, wondering what in the hell that had to do with any of this, or how he’d even found that out about me.



Then, Wyatt smiles and says, “I was in school with him at A&M. Haven’t seen him in years. How is that old sonofabitch?”



We spent the next half-hour talking about his and Thad’s college days, and their run-ins over some spacing battles before the Railroad Commission when my uncle was the chief landman for Mid-States Oil in the mid-1950s, after which the RRC amended its spacing rules for gas wells to Wyatt’s chagrin. I found out later from Thad that it was over a gas field centered in the tiny Bee County village of Normanna, where Wyatt had literally gone door-to-door peddling lease deals and drilled a number of wells in people’s backyards.

That Normanna field was pretty prolific and became a centerpiece of gas supply for Lo-Vaca Gathering Company, which Wyatt was forced by a federal judge to divest as of December 31, 1979, and which we now know as Valero. That order had been invoked just before I was hired at Coastal, and my first job there was doing the accounting leading up to the spinoff.

He also chuckled and told me a story about having to fork over a big damages check to my uncle, Mom, and their other brother when a prized bull had wandered into a Coastal States drilling pit on their Goliad County farm and died in the late 1960s.



Anyway, I worked for Wyatt and Coastal for another year after that scary but friendly conversation and ran into him frequently in elevators and hallways of the Coastal Tower in Greenway Plaza during that time.



He never spoke to me again, though he did wink at me a couple of times.

He was truly one of a kind.

RIP.