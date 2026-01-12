The long-running saga of various parish governments in Louisiana suing big oil companies over claims their operations are a main cause of South Louisiana’s land subsidence problems enters a new chapter on Monday in Washington, DC. There, the Supreme Court heard arguments in the case of Chevron v. Plaquemines Parish.

It is a case filled with unusual intrigue given the fact that associate justice Sam Alito, part of the Court’s 6-member conservative majority, recused himself last week due to his stock holdings in one company named in the case. In this case, Alito cites his holdings in ConocoPhillips, whose subsidiary Burlington Resources has been part of the case, as the reason for recusal. But some of the circumstances around the move seem oddly timed and puzzling.

Louisiana Republican Gov. Jeff Landry used his previous office as Attorney General to intervene in some of the cases on the side of the parishes even though he claims to be a supporter of the state’s energy industry. Critics question that claim given that the industry became heavily involved in the southern part of the Roosevelt administration’s efforts to win World War II. [For those looking for more detail on the background of the land subsidence issue, I’ve written about it extensively at Forbes.]

Now, despite that historic motivation, the parishes and Landry’s government seek to force the same companies and their successors to pay for damages. It’s beyond absurd, yet, in the Plaquemines Parish case, a jury hit Chevron with a $745 million damages finding last April. Before this verdict, in January 2025, the company filed a petition with other defendants directly with the Supreme Court asking the high court to review whether these cases should proceed in federal or state court. Alito’s recusal leaves open the possibility of the Court reaching a deadlocked 4-4 decision, in which these cases would proceed in state court by leaving a lower court ruling intact.

Governor Landry has urged the companies to settle the cases. In fact, the Governor told the Louisiana media in April, “I believe seeking a resolution is always the best approach. Other major companies like Shell, BP and Conoco have all sought a resolution rather than trying to litigate these issues. I appreciate that.” Landry effectively suggested ConocoPhillips settled the cases, looping them in the same category as BP and Shell who both also settled these cases. Subsequently, the Supreme Court granted review of these cases on June 16, 2025.

This all leads to the odd timing and circumstances surrounding Alito’s decision to recuse:

The first thing to note is that Conoco – and its subsidiary, Burlington – appears to be a defendant in name only given the fact that it notified the Court on May 9, 2025 that it was withdrawing from the case. Why would Burlington withdraw from the case if they haven’t in fact settled?

Given that, the question becomes why Alito would feel the need to suddenly recuse himself a bare week before oral arguments were to commence?

There is also the matter of Alito’s minimal holdings in Conoco, which amount to no more than $15,000 of stock per public disclosure documents. Is this really justification for a justice’s recusal? Again, it just seems odd.

Alito also may have been the subject of a media push to force his recusal, with articles like this one worded to encourage readers to think he owns some major stake in Conoco/Burlington, thus creating an appearance of a conflict where none exists – especially since Gov. Landry suggested in April that Conoco already settled, and Burlington withdrew from the case.

In the story linked above, it is probably no accident that the writer obviously relied on information fed to him by the League of Conservation Voters, a notorious anti-industry conflict group.

Is Conoco a defendant in the case or not? Does a conflict related to Alito exist or not? It is absurd for these questions to remain up in the air in a case in which hundreds of millions of dollars are at stake.

While still the state’s Attorney General, Landry did enter into a formal settlement of the Parish cases in 2021 with a single company, Freeport MacMoRan, in a memo of understanding for the amount of $100 million. But, although this action and the other previously referenced settlements were at least ostensibly taken in the public interest, the government has kept the details largely out of public view, thus denying defendants key information which could be relevant in the Plaquemines case. What Louisiana law allows the government to settle multi-million-dollar claims in public litigation and keep the details private?

All of this palace intrigue comes to a head today in oral arguments before the Supreme Court. In another odd coincidence, the person making those arguments for the state, Solicitor General Ben Aguiñaga, happens to be a former law clerk for – you guessed it – the recused Justice Sam Alito. Knowing a firsthand account of Justice Alito’s judicial philosophy, did Aguiñaga wish to sideline his former boss from considering this case? One can only speculate.

You can’t make this stuff up.

In comments made to Fox News last March before the Plaquemines jury award, the head of Louisiana-based Pelican Institute, Daniel Erspamer, captured the concerns of both the parishes and the companies well. Where the parishes are concerned, Erspamer said, “It’s a Bonafide policy problem in Louisiana — People down [in Plaquemines] have a level of urgency on the issue that maybe Washington Republicans may not understand.”

Erspamer is right: The issue of land subsidence in Plaquemines and other South Louisiana parishes is an urgent one. No one denies that - but that urgency does not give the parishes and Landry’s state government a right to extract damages from companies whose operations aren’t the main cause of that urgent issue and who were acting at the behest of the federal government.

Today’s Supreme Court hearing shines light on a lot of important questions. Will these cases proceed and state or federal court? When activity of a federal contractor is “relating to” federal direction, are Louisiana’s courts the right venue to consider these cases? What are the implications for federal contractors who work for our federal government when they’re held liable for lawfully authorized activity?

It’s truly unfortunate that the Supreme Court had to be short-handed one justice to hear these important questions because of a clear lack of transparency and potential gamesmanship.