I had a good panel discussion on NTD News with Rebecca Grant of the Lexington Institute early Wednesday. The topic, obviously, was Iran and the global energy impacts stemming from the conflict.

Enjoy.

Transcript:

Host: [00:00:00] And welcome back to NTD Good Morning’s special coverage of Operation Epic Fury. We’re now joined by Rebecca Grant, vice president of the Lexington Institute and a national security analyst, as well as David Blackmon, energy policy analyst and advisor and senior contributor with Forbes. Thank you both for joining us. Rebecca, I’d like to jump in with you and get your reactions to the presser we just saw from the Pentagon. [00:00:18][18.1]

Rebecca Grant: [00:00:20] What a great report from General Kaine. And we are so fortunate to have a combat-experienced airman like him leading this. He tells us the campaign is going very well, and they’ve got air superiority established in all the southern part of Iran open. Now comes the decisive phase, and it’s going to take a little while. We’ll see Air Force fighters, Navy fighters, and Air Force bombers in there with the standard range of munitions, satellite-guided JDAMs, laser-guide bombs. We have. Plenty of stocks of those, and they will be targeting all the remaining Iranian military capability. At the same time, the dynamic hunt for Iran’s missile launchers continues, and the USS Abraham Lincoln is taking care of and eliminating Iran’s navy to the point that no Iranian ship is moving on the water at this point. Fantastic results so far. Still a combat zone, still playing defense, but an amazing start. [00:01:17][57.7]

Host: [00:01:18] Yeah, and speaking about playing defense, obviously the Iranian regime is trying two things. Obviously, anything with civilians, they’re trying to cause harm, but they’re also trying to disrupt energy infrastructure and, of course, the Strait of Hormuz being so key to the world’s energy supply. So David, at a high level, I’d like you just to break down what’s happening with Iran’s attempts, specifically as well with the insurer, Lloyd’s. Pulling out, shooting the cost of energy up, where are we in terms of the effect on the global supply of energy? [00:01:53][34.6]

David Blackmon: [00:01:55] Well, at the moment, we’re at a stalemate. Iran really didn’t shut down the strait in any real sense, other than a threat to blow ships out of the water if they tried to transit it. Apparently, they did hit a tanker, or actually a container ship this morning that was empty, didn’t have any cargo on it, and so that just only reinforces the threat. Lloyds and the other insurers in the cartel based in London that has kind of a monopoly on ensuring these. Cargos globally made the decision that it didn’t want to take the risk and is demanding much higher war premiums now for the shippers to bear the cost of transiting the strait. The president yesterday ordered the US government to find a way to offer indemnity on those and in competition with the cartel based in London. And so. You know, what this points up is the need to diversify sources for ensuring these cargos going forward. We have this cartel of insurance companies based in London in the UK, which unfortunately has taken this pretty decided anti-U.S. Turn related to this conflict, and that doesn’t appear to be a sustainable situation going forward especially if there’s going to be any sort of an enduring conflict in the Middle East. [00:03:25][90.6]

Host: [00:03:26] And of course, Lloyd’s being a private company, and then the U.K.’s government’s approach, potentially two separate things. But to turn to you, Rebecca, what have been the U S partner’s response? Spain taking a very different approach than perhaps France. David sharing the U K, not that supportive. What has been your view of all of the various countries’ responses who have any related interest in the area? [00:03:54][27.5]

Rebecca Grant: [00:03:55] Well, leaving Spain aside for the moment and shame on them because, you know, we have some pretty important destroyers that work out of there. But the UK, it took them a minute, but they’re coming around. Their number 12 squadron in Qatar has bagged some drones. We’ve seen an RAF F-35 stealth fighter engaging over Jordanian airspace. France has decided to send their aircraft carrier, Charles de Gaulle. Important in that air wing is she carries some carry-based radar planes, which can be very effective. We need quite a bit of air power for that anti-drone defense. But mainly, I just have to give a shout out to the Gulf states. They have done an incredible job defending themselves and each other. The UAE says 174 Iranian ballistic missiles tracked coming towards the UAE, 161 and receptive. Qatar’s also released some big numbers about Iranian ballistic missiles. You know, Iran has done this attack from basically Turkey all the way down to Oman. We saw the Saudis defend their infrastructure as well with patriots, their energy infrastructure. So the Gulf states do not like to brag about their military capabilities, but they’ve been superb and they’ve in there from the start. It really sends, I think, a powerful message to the world that the Iranian regime is so despised and it’s great to see the Gulf states coming together. [00:05:17][81.4]

Host: [00:05:18] You bring up a really interesting point, our guest in the last hour was talking about how the Abraham Accords and now to the Board of Peace has really flipped the script on those countries and their support for Israel and now clearly in the fight here, maybe not by their own choosing, but certainly drawn in to the fight and now defending their own interests against the Iranian threat. To that point, David, I want to come back to you on energy because we heard Secretary Hegseth. Described that Hakeem Jeffries has been in private updates from the Pentagon on the status of the war, calling his view that we would not be successful as disingenuous based on the classified information that he has. But the other element to the political aspect of this is the cost of energy. I’m seeing, where I live in Connecticut, a slight maybe 10% or 20% bump in the cost at the pump. Um, but... Still significantly down from when Trump took office. So I want to get a sense of where you see macro energy prices going. Trump’s saying that ultimately he thinks they will go down after the successful operation, but what’s the road to get there? Do you see energy prices continuing to go up? [00:06:33][74.7]

David Blackmon: [00:06:35] Well, it just depends on how successful and how long this operation lasts. Right now, it’s obviously been very successful. And hopefully, the four-week timeframe President Trump laid out a couple of days ago remains the duration of it. As long as you can get oil flowing back through the Strait of Hormuz, we’re not gonna see a big spike in oil prices. Things have settled down today in trading today. In fact, right before we came on. The direction turned negative on crude prices, both the print price and the WTI price. So that’s a good sign that traders are not spooked too much over this. There’s a lot of floating storage out on the open water. Most countries have pretty healthy storage levels in their national storage systems. And so there’s a of excess capacity in the system that can. Continue to supply countries’ basic needs for several weeks, most likely. And so all that’s having a dampening effect on the spike in oil prices. And as long as we can get the straight of our moves back open, that’s the key choke point to everything. As long as the U.S. Government can find a way to get that choke point back open here in the next week or So we’re not going to see a huge spike in either crude prices or gasoline prices at the pump. [00:08:04][89.4]

Host: [00:08:05] And just to stay with you for a moment, David, the status of the Strait of Hormuz is that it is technically unimpeded. So what is the status of flow in and out of the strait? [00:08:16][10.9]

David Blackmon: [00:08:18] Well, right now, it’s almost at a standstill because companies don’t have insurance for their cargos. And, you know, I mean, that’s a completely rational decision by the shipping companies. You don’t want to try to transit the strait in the face of this threat from Iran until you feel certain, either, one, that the threat has been rescinded, or they’re just not capable of hitting your cargos unless they’re insured. And so this move by the president to have the US government offer to indemnify those cargoes and even escort them through the strait with the US naval vessels, is a move to try to provide them some comfort level to begin moving traffic again, but you’re correct. I mean, it’s technically open, but they just don’t wanna take that business risk and that’s an entirely rational decision. [00:09:11][53.3]

Host: [00:09:13] Understood. And with that, Rebecca, we understand that some of the energy infrastructure has been either hit or it’s been shut down maybe out of a defensive posture around the Gulf states. I want to get your sense on the reduction in the Iranians capacity to fire missiles. I believe the general said down 86%. Obviously once you know, less projectiles are coming out of Iran, that signals potentially that the turning point, but also the turning on the ground. And one of our earlier interviews described that there potentially are some Kurdish militias looking to move in on the grounds. So how do we ultimately flip toward some sort of opportunity toward regime change? [00:10:03][50.2]

Rebecca Grant: [00:10:04] Well, the military campaign comes first. And as Secretary Hegson said, maybe that’s three weeks, maybe eight weeks. But you hit the nail on the head. Iran’s missile launches are down by 86 percent. The one-way attack drones down by 73 percent. And that is not going to recover. Now, there will still, it’s still a combat zone. You will never completely, 100 percent guarantee you suppressed that threat. But the level of threat has gone down a lot. And honestly, as scary as it is. The actual physical level of damage caused by Iran, even with the missiles they have shot, is honestly pretty minimal. I mean, we hate to see it. I especially hate to the one that hit in Kuwait and the loss of life. But as far as the infrastructure along the Gulf states there, I mean I don’t like it, but it’s not, it is not militarily significant, and it’s going to go down. We are going to get to a point where we have a period of time where we’re not seeing. These missiles being launched. And remember, every time one gets launched, we now have aircraft hunting for that transporter and rector launcher and taking out the personnel and the ability to launch more. It’s gonna go down, it’s gonna get safer. And I think, especially as it relates to the Strait of Hormuz, remember, you know, the U.S. Navy is there. I understand the shippers have to make a decision and they can’t reschedule quickly, but I think we’re gonna see a much, much quieter area along the coast and much fewer attacks coming out of Iran. [00:11:31][86.3]

Host: [00:11:32] And Rebecca, you had mentioned that once a rocket launcher is activated, then US and or Israel, through their technology, is able to then pinpoint that spot and take it out. How mobile and nimble are these rocket launchers? Can you just load one off the back of a pickup? You know, what is the US and Israel actually hunting for through their various systems to try to neutralize these threats? [00:11:58][26.4]

Rebecca Grant: [00:11:59] Well, that’s basically right. They’re basically on a heavy truck. And they like to shoot and scoot, as they say. But because of the heat signature and the radar signature, our fighters have incredible long-range sensors and a lot of overhead sensors. So when an Iranian comes up and launches that off, they’re just making themselves a big, bright target. And we’ve seen some of the gun camera footage of those types of targets being taken out. That’s going to mean there are fewer and fewer of them. It’s still a hunt, as the chairman said. They’re still hunting for those targets. But the advantage is very much with the hunter. That’s the US and Israel. [00:12:39][39.7]

Host: [00:12:40] And David, just as we finish up in our last 30 seconds or so, what are you looking for as milestones or KPIs as to what the energy markets will be doing over these next days and weeks? [00:12:52][11.9]

David Blackmon: [00:12:54] Well, it all just has to do with, you know, the diminution of Iran’s ability to threaten the shipping, really. Rebecca made a great point. The visuals on these damages to infrastructure always look a lot worse than they probably are, because any time you have any kind of a fire in a refinery or any other kind of oil processing facility, you’re going to have a ton of black smoke, regardless of how major or minimal the damage is. And in. You know, the drone hit on the Saudi refinery two days ago created an immense amount of black smoke, but very little real damage. And so this is all very recoverable right now and without a lot of effort. And the situation, the key to it all always has been keeping that straight of harm moves open to shipping traffic. I really am optimistic it’s gonna be restored pretty quickly. And that we’re not gonna see some big blowout in crude prices that really do damage to the global economy. [00:13:54][59.8]

Host: [00:13:55] We definitely appreciate you both sharing your expertise with us. David Blackmon, Rebecca Grant, thank you. [00:13:55][0.0]

[812.5]

[End]

That is all.