[Excellent piece here from Daily Caller energy writer Paris Apodaca.]

California’s troubled refineries threaten to spread a diesel price virus hitting drivers and businesses across the West, an analyst warns.

Wholesale diesel prices in Los Angeles and San Francisco have reached record highs, with Los Angeles prices surging 52 cents per gallon and San Francisco prices climbing 21 cents, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy reported on X late Tuesday. The increases come as refinery maintenance squeezes regional fuel supplies, threatening to push retail diesel prices higher.

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“As neighboring states are in the same vicinity and sometimes supplied by California, pricing impacts will likely spill into WA, OR, NV and AZ as well as CA,” De Haan told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“A high level of refinery maintenance is impacting the West Coast,” De Haan added. “As what comes out of a barrel is more gasoline than diesel, it is diesel that is seeing larger impacts right now.”



The refinery maintenance crunch comes as American energy producers continue navigating disruptions tied to the Iran conflict, which has placed additional pressure on global fuel markets.