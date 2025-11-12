In a shift which likely has much to do with pressure from the United States and Energy Secretary Chris Wright, the base modeling scenario in the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) World Energy Outlook for 2025 (WEO) eliminates a controversial projection for peak oil demand coming no later than 2030. In a surprise, IEA’s revised forecast of global demand rising through 2050 brings it right in line with similar projections made by OPEC and ExxonMobil.

An Astonishing Reversal By IEA

It is an astonishing reversal by an agency whose chief, Fatih Birol, has invested so much personal capital in pushing the peak oil projection in the face of rising criticism since 2023. That was the year in which Birol and IEA rolled out its improbable projection, not only for oil demand, but also for coal and natural gas as part of its 2023 WEO.

“Based only on today’s policy settings by governments worldwide — even without any new climate policies — demand for each of the three fossil fuels is set to hit a peak in the coming years,” Birol stated at the time. “This is the first time that a peak in demand is visible for each fuel this decade — earlier than many people anticipated.”