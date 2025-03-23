Note: If any of the following surprises you, you haven’t been a long-time subscriber here.

Writing at his own Substack, Robert Malone, MD-MS, discusses a new peer-reviewed study on climate science and its myriad specious findings conducted using advanced AI technology (Grok-3). The study, titled, “A Critical Reassessment of the Anthropogenic CO₂-Global Warming Hypothesis: Empirical Evidence Contradicts IPCC Models and Solar Forcing Assumptions,” was published Friday in the journal Climate Science Review.

Inevitably, this sterile analysis by AI tech of the empirical evidence at hand - and perhaps most importantly, without funding by government or billionaire foundations dictating pre-conceived conclusions - finds that climate alarm “scientists” tend to wildly overstate the impacts of man-caused greenhouse gas emissions on the global climate and overall temperatures.