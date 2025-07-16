The inaugural Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit held Tuesday at Carnegie Mellon University (CMU), organized by Republican Senator Dave McCormick, turned into a rousing success. An array of CEOs and local, state, and federal policymakers – including President Donald Trump - unveiled a bold plan involving $92 billion in private sector investments at the event, designed transform a swath of southwestern Pennsylvania in and around Pittsburgh into one of the world’s largest AI and datacenter hubs on Tuesday.

President Trump, who delivered closing remarks, says it’s only the beginning. “The investments being announced this afternoon include more than $56 billion in new energy infrastructure and more than $36 billion dollars in new data center projects,” Trump said in the event’s closing remarks. “A lot more than that are going to be announced in the coming weeks.”