Energy Transition Absurdities

Energy Transition Absurdities

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William (“Bill”) Boyer's avatar
William (“Bill”) Boyer
2h

Thanks for posting David. I can’t imagine the emotional rollercoaster that the parents of the missing and perished children are feeling today. Definitely will be praying for them and the missing today.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
24m

In addition to prayerful support Texans support recovery efforts of rescuers and by donating supplies. A terrible tragedy with a compassionate rescue and recovery response by a Texans and the Cajun Navy. God Bless those impacted.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David Blackmon
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture