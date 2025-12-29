Had a great time recently recording this rapid-fire Q&A session with Jacki at Par Excellence. Please give it a watch and please like and subscribe at this link on Substack. Thanks!

Topics covered:



— How Offshore Wind Development Endangers National Security.



— Why almost everyone was wrong about electric vehicles taking over the market.



— Regulators warn that Texas does not have enough energy to power the state and its data centers, thanks to Texas becoming the Bitcoin capital of the world. David and Jacki reveal the solution.



— Why Chris Wright @SecretaryWright is the best person for the job at the U.S. Department of Energy.



— How can we know that Russia would never support a “drill baby drill!” candidate for the presidency? Quick lesson on how supply and demand impact petrostates and why the world’s top producer (the United States) flooding the market with oil & gas could topple the economies of countries that rely on high oil & gas prices for the majority of their budget…like Russia. (Perhaps it is precisely what Trump and Putin mean when they say that the war in Ukraine would not have happened had Trump been president…wars are extremely expensive, and Russia needs high oil & gas prices to finance a war).



— Why the United States is well-positioned to lead this century with energy dominance in nearly every area of production: coal, oil, gas, nuclear, and alternatives.



Sources cited by Jacki:

On the argument that wind power endangers national security: Texas Public Policy Foundation lawsuit concerning offshore wind development and the threat it poses to the environment, livelihoods, and most importantly, national defense.



