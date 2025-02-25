I was invited to appear on the Canadian podcast, “Conversations That Matter,” with host Stuart McNish recently to talk about the realities around wind power. The various governments in Canada are forcing the building of huge wind industry installations across their country’s landscape to meet their fantasy “net zero” goals, including on indigenous lands, justifying it all with the same kinds of misinformation campaigns we see here in the U.S.
In this discussion, McNish and I talk about the contrast of wind energy reality vs. the prevailing narratives. It’s a lot to cover in 24 minutes, but we give it our best shot.
Enjoy the show:
That is all.
If a person wants a windmill for their house great. Just do it with your own money.
"... the building of huge wind industry installations across their country’s landscape...including on indigenous lands..."
Wait until the indigenous people see all of the dead ravens and other spirit birds laying dead on the ground. Critters mean alot to their Native culture.
Then again, maybe they won't find the carnage. GVEA set up field cams around their Healy AK area windmills, and found out the dearth of dead birds on the ground was because the 4-footed scavengers found the site to be a nice place to take the family for some fine dining.