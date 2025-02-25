I was invited to appear on the Canadian podcast, “Conversations That Matter,” with host Stuart McNish recently to talk about the realities around wind power. The various governments in Canada are forcing the building of huge wind industry installations across their country’s landscape to meet their fantasy “net zero” goals, including on indigenous lands, justifying it all with the same kinds of misinformation campaigns we see here in the U.S.

Share

In this discussion, McNish and I talk about the contrast of wind energy reality vs. the prevailing narratives. It’s a lot to cover in 24 minutes, but we give it our best shot.

Enjoy the show:

That is all.