Hey, y’all: it turns out that some former Interior Department staffers harbor grievances against Secretary Doug Burgum. Who could have possibly seen that coming?

Share

E&E News by POLITICO’s August 7, 2026, hit piece, “Inside Doug Burgum’s rocky tenure at Interior,” delivers a familiar product: a cascade of anonymous complaints from people who no longer work there, interspersed with policy disagreements dressed up as managerial catastrophe, all under the banner of journalistic revelation. The article is a classic specimen of the genre that has flourished in the second Trump administration: Selective sourcing, heavy reliance on the disaffected, and a framing that treats energy dominance and workforce reduction as inherently scandalous.

The core narrative is that optimism about Burgum - the former North Dakota governor, tech entrepreneur, and energy advocate - has given way to “confusion and concern,” secrecy, a toxic leadership team, and mass staff departures. Career veterans are quoted lamenting that Burgum does not sufficiently solicit their advice.

Anonymous voices allege nondisclosure agreements (a standard exercise in employee dismissals in both the public and private sectors for decades now), excessive document shredding (see: James Comey’s FBI), disappearing Signal messages, and even an alleged desire for an extra SCIF. High-profile exits are detailed: the Senate-confirmed legal counsel, a chief of staff, an assistant secretary for land and minerals management, and others.