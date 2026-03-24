Port Arthur Refinery Fire Raises Interesting Theory
In case you missed it, Valero’s Port Arthur Refinery suffered an explosion event late Monday, resulting in an evacuation of the facility and a shelter-in-place advisory to surrounding neighborhoods:
Here are the facts as we know them right now:
The explosion occurred in a 243-Diesel hydrotreater unit capable of producing about 47,000 bpd of the universal commercial transport fuel.
The refinery remains shut down Tuesday morning pending investigation and inspections.
Luckily, no major injuries were reported and all personnel are safe, though some of the plant’s 770 employees suffered minor injuries.
The Valero plant specializes in the processing of heavy sour oil into gasoline, Diesel and jet fuel.
Key to note: The plant has served as the main destination point of Venezuelan crude coming into the U.S. since the deposition of former dictator Nicolas Maduro.