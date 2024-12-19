You know a Biden subsidy program is a real disaster when even the army of climate alarmist reporters at the Washington Post decide to report on it. That was the case yesterday when the WaPo published a piece lampooning the somewhat amazing electric mail truck boondoggle at the U.S. Postal Service.

“A multibillion-dollar program to buy electric vehicles for the U.S. Postal Service is far behind its original schedule,” the story begins in a masterpiece of understatement, adding that the failure by defense contractor Oshkosh to meet the original schedule could “threaten a cornerstone of outgoing President Joe Biden’s fight against climate change.”

Oh, golly, how awful that would be, right? Sure.