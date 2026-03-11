Crude prices see-sawed dramatically on Monday amid the ongoing conflict in Iran and the shutting down of tanker transits through the Strait of Hormuz. The international Brent index price shot up as high as $119.50/barrel in early trading but fell all the way back to $91 when news broke that the G7 nations were considering a release of as much as 400 million barrels of crude from their collective strategic oil reserves.

Prices remained at or below those lower levels on Tuesday even after the G7 ministers decided to postpone any release during their Monday conference call. Where the maintenance of America’s high degree of energy security is concerned, that was the right outcome. In fact, President Trump should reject the idea of a major release entirely since the United States Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) already stands in a depleted state thanks the rank abuse of it by former president Joe Biden and his handlers.

Let’s all never forget that the Biden people drained the SPR by a net 250 million barrels during their blessedly single term in office, motivated purely by cynical partisan politics. As I warned here at the time, the decision to use this national emergency tool to try to mask Biden-created inflation during the run-up to the 2022 midterm elections left the nation more vulnerable to negative impacts during the exact kind of international emergency it faces today.