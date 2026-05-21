[Note: I posted these thoughts on this week’s huge federal lease sale in New Mexico - which I wrote about in my “5 Big Energy Stories” roundup this morning - on X.]

Share

The federal oil and gas lease sale conducted on Wednesday by the Bureau of Land Management in the Delaware Basin of southeastern New Mexico fetched an all-time record $4 billion in lease bonus payments. That is more than 4 times the previous record of $972 million.



Some key points:

Devon Energy was the biggest bidder with $2.6 billion in bonus investments.

Even without Devon’s contribution, the sale would have exceeded the previous high by 50%.

This indicates that more companies are prepared to join Diamondback Energy in increasing their drilling budgets to take advantage of current high oil prices.

Little known facts:

The state government receives a 50% share of proceeds from such sales of leases in their borders.

That means New Mexico’s state government will benefit from a whopping $2 billion payment out of this lease sale.

New Mexico’s total state budget for FY 2026: $10.8 billion.

This single lease sale = 19% of the total state budget.

The vast majority of those funds will go to improvements in the state’s healthcare and education systems.

But it gets better:



States also receive a 50% share of future federal royalty payments on oil and gas production from these leases.

The Delaware Basin is the most prolific shale play in the United States with the highest oil production per well.

Most of these wells will produce oil and associated natural gas for 30 years or more.

That means that this single lease sale will net the state billions more in additional revenues - likely tens of billions in fact - in the years to come.

Bottom line: “Big Oil” is not the main beneficiary from this record lease sale. Nor is the federal government.



The people of New Mexico are.



The more you know...

That is all.



