Just six months into his second presidency, President Donald Trump and his team have kept so many of the promises made by candidate Trump during the 2024 campaign that it is hard to catalog them all. Where energy and American consumers are concerned, one of the most important among those campaign pledges was Trump’s commitment to lower prices for gasoline at the pump.

Not even the most partisan politico can claim Trump has failed to deliver on that one, at least not with a straight face. Throughout summer driving season, consumers have enjoyed the lowest gas prices in four years in 2025, with little reason to anticipate those prices to move higher in the near future, as the global market for crude oil remains somewhat oversupplied.