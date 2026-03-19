As energy security rises in importance on the global stage, the critical nature of expanded and modernized infrastructure grows with it. Whether we’re talking about pipelines, refineries, rare earth magnet factories, or the electric grid, the creation, production, and movement of energy will require enormous investments in the coming years. The magnitude of those needed investments will increasingly require the creation and maintenance of strong public/private partnerships.

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Last week, I focused on the multi-billion-dollar investment in the first greenfield U.S. refinery in more than 40 years in Brownsville, Texas. In my most recent piece, I detailed a new study by the INGAA Foundation that projects more than $1 trillion in new capital must be invested in pipelines and other midstream assets between now and 2052. That number is eye-watering in its own right but now several new reports project that much and more must be invested in the nation’s power grid in just the coming five years if America is to win the ongoing AI race with China.

An Array Of Studies Detail The Challenges Ahead

One recent report from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) indicating the country must grow its transmission capacity by a whopping 60 percent by that year and possibly triple it by 2050 to maintain reliability. “[E]fforts to enhance the nation’s transmission infrastructure continue to face numerous barriers,” the study’s synopsis reads. “Building transmission is difficult, time-consuming, and hard to get over the finish line. As a result, a large amount of potential clean power capacity has been proposed but is gridlocked due to the wait times and costs of connecting to the transmission grid.”