Energy Transition Absurdities

Jim Sauble
4h

Trump 45: "Drill, baby, drill."

Biden: "Green, go, green"

Europe: "Russia bad. Sanction, just kidding."

Trump 47: "Drill, baby, drill."

Putin: "Go, no, stay."

It's a wonder these big oil companies keep up with the chaos like they do.

Evil Incarnate
2hEdited

I can't resist the temptation to make David's article an opportunity for a humble brag. Sakhalin was my last project as a staff contractor for EM. Most of my work was at Fluor's offices in Sugarland, but I made a two week trip to Yuzhno at the end of detailed design for management reviews. A fascinating look at the extremes mankind goes through to extract oil out of the ground.

I was blessed to be there in August, weatherwise the best two weeks of the year. It was spring-like- in the 70's during the day, cooler at night, while in Houston it was in the 90's. I didn't go out to the field. It was several hundred miles to the north, where the climate is categorized as sub-arctic. I knew a lot of the field work would happen in winter when the weather is brutal. There are communities of Russians living and working there, apart from the oil field.

The drilling and processing is done onshore, but the formation is a few miles offshore. EM reached it through record-breaking extended-reach drilling.

A lot of oil was being produced, along with a lot of associated gas, which was reinjected for pressure maintenance. At the time there was conceptual design work to export the gas as LNG. That, along w/ EM's ownership and operation of the field was terminated as a result of sanctions.

I enjoyed the people, even though they're cynical in a way I didn't find in other countries I've worked in. One thing I saw that was the opposite of what I expected was an elaborate Christian shrine, with gold leaf on all the walls and dozens of paintings featuring mostly saints, but also a few landscapes. It had been built by Putin's government. I had always thought of Putin as an former communist and thus anti-religion, so why the enormous expenditure of money for this beautiful shrine? Apparently Putin's interest in reviving Russia's greatness, including it's deep connection with Christianity through the Russian orthodox church, took priority over any opposition to religion.

I could write a lot more, but I won't. I close by saying I thoroughly enjoyed my trip there, and learned a lot. I wish I could have been there a couple more weeks.

