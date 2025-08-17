[The Reuters story excerpted below was little noticed by the media but its timing indicates it is likely another energy issue which is tied to negotiations to bring an end to the Ukraine/Russia war. Thanks to podcasting partner Tammy Nemeth for bringing it to my attention.]

Excerpt:

Russia decree opens door for Exxon return to Sakhalin-1 project

By Reuters

August 15, 20258:07 PM UTCUpdated August 15, 2025

MOSCOW, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday signed a decree that could allow foreign investors, including top U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil (XOM.N), opens new tab, to regain shares in the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project.

The signing of the decree comes on the day Russian president Vladimir Putin meets Donald Trump in Alaska for a summit where opportunities for investment and business collaboration will be on the agenda, alongside talks to find peace in Ukraine.

Friday's decree was published as a follow-up to one Putin signed in October 2022, which ordered the seizure of the Sakhalin-1 project.

Exxon previously held a 30% operator share in the lucrative project, and is the only non-Russian investor to have quit its stake.

Exxon did not immediately reply to Reuters request for comment.

The path to Western investment returning to Russia is unclear given the U.S. and European Union would need to lift far-reaching sanctions to facilitate investment. Companies who might wish to return, having spent significant amounts of money to exit the country three years ago, also face high barriers put up by the Russian government.

Trump and his team have considered what sanctions they may be able to lift quickly in the case of progress in talks. Sakhalin-1 has to date not been directly designated under extensive U.S. sanctions on Russian energy.

The decree stipulates that foreign shareholders must undertake actions to support the lifting of Western sanctions if they want to regain their share. They must also conclude contracts for supplies of necessary foreign-made equipment to the project, and transfer funds to Sakhalin-1 project accounts.