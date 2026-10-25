Occasionally, a single deal tells us everything we need to know about where the global energy business is headed. This past week gave us such a deal when Cheniere Energy announced two long-term agreements to supply QatarEnergy with a combined 4 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG, 2 mtpa each from its Sabine Pass terminal in Louisiana and its Corpus Christi terminal in Texas.

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QatarEnergy will buy the cargoes free-on-board at a price indexed to the U.S. domestic Henry Hub index plus a fixed fee. Deliveries begin in the early 2030s and run through the end of 2054, with 1 mtpa of the Sabine Pass volume contingent on a final investment decision for the first phase of Cheniere’s expansion there.

[Note: This is a rewrite for Forbes of a piece I posted here on Thursday.]

The deal’s start date – more than five years away – and its end date two decades later tells us a lot. It tells us that both Qatar and Cheniere have seen the future for global LNG, and it will feature demand growth for decades to come. And Qatar may not be finished. Reuters reports QatarEnergy is in negotiations with another major U.S. LNG exporter on additional long-term deals.