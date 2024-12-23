Qatar energy minister Saad al-Kaabi, who heads Qatari national oil and gas company QatarEnergy, is not in a mood to take any nonsense from the globalist central planners at the European Commission, the policy body for the EU. The Minister made that crystal clear last week when he informed the EU climate alarmists where they could stick their onerous tariff on LNG imported into their continent.

The EU doesn’t call it a mere tariff, of course - that would be too open and honest. So, instead, they resort to the tactic of obfuscation that is always a sign of the dishonest political hack, referring to it instead as the “EU Directive on corporate sustainability due diligence.” Whatever one calls it, it amounts to a tariff of 5% on LNG exports into Europe by any company that refuses to comply with the EU’s onerous and worthless reporting requirements on emissions.