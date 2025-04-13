Congressional Republicans are mounting a push to include permitting reform language in the final version of a budget reconciliation bill currently under consideration. Reforming the bloated environmental review processes within the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) is taking top priority.

For too long, NEPA’s bloated review process has shackled critical infrastructure projects for all sources of energy – stranding jobs, spiking costs, and undermining energy security. The GOP’s plan to streamline these regulations through reconciliation isn’t just smart; it’s essential to rebuild an America that can do big things again.

Here are some stubborn facts: NEPA, enacted in 1970 with good intentions, has morphed into a bureaucratic quagmire. Environmental reviews can drag on for years, serving as fodder for endless litigation from activist groups holding up projects that could power homes and fuel industries. Take the Keystone XL pipeline, canceled after a decade of NEPA-induced delays, killing thousands of jobs and billions in economic impact. Or consider natural gas export terminals, vital for supplying allies in Europe, stuck in limbo while regulators navel-gaze. This isn’t environmental stewardship; it’s economic sabotage.