The Bureau of Land Management held a federal oil and gas lease sale in the Delaware Basin of southeastern New Mexico on May 20 that shattered every previous record. The final tally exceeded $4 billion in high bids and rental payments, more than four times the prior New Mexico lease sale record of $972 million. Devon Energy alone committed roughly $2.6 billion, demonstrating that even after industry consolidation, companies remain eager to secure high-quality Permian acreage.

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“Big Oil” and the feds aren’t the real winners here. The real winners are the people of New Mexico.

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Here’s why: Under federal law, the state receives 50 percent of all bonus payments from these leases. That means New Mexico’s government just received an immediate $2 billion infusion. For perspective, the state’s total general fund budget for fiscal year 2026 is $10.8 billion. That’s a 19% boost from a single auction. These funds are primarily directed to K-12 education, higher education, and healthcare programs serving New Mexico’s people.