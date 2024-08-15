Good friend and subscriber Reagan Kott texted me a link to an LA Times article that is unintentionally hilarious in a truly spectacular way. It seems that owners of hydrogen cars out in California are finding the refueling of their high-cost signals of virtue every bit as difficult and annoying as owners of very expensive electric vehicles.

Share

In fact, the process is so inconvenient and infuriating that one hydrogen car buyer is organizing and mounting a class action lawsuit targeting Toyota.

Man, nobody could’ve possibly seen that one coming!