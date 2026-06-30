David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

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Mike the Retired Engineer's avatar
Mike the Retired Engineer
2h

The Net 0 society these people imagine in their non-adult minds is merely a mirage. Once you get there, dying from thirst, you'll realize it wasn't water.

CA is a good example of non-adults pushing this fairy tale. They are not "green" -- their "green" efforts actually pollute the earth more.

I have solar panels with a battery bank. A prolonged power failure in the middle of summer (which are rare) gives enough power to bridge the cloudy or low sun time of day (Alaska) to run a few appliances, but not the whole house. But a Fall, Winter or Spring power failure means I need to run the generator.

If this was a "SHTF" situation, i could run the generator until I'm out of fuel. Then its life without electricity if the gas stations are not running, or are out of fuel. Prolonged life without petroleum is worse than the 1800's, because at least they were 90+ percent agrarian, and thus set up for living that way -- today's society is not.

The mirage of Net 0 is essentially pushing us into a SHTF situation.

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Gregory Olsen's avatar
Gregory Olsen
6h

Many excellent points here. I'd like to highlight the fact that the world's population is steadily and irresistibly getting richer. Every year something like 100 million people move into the middle class from relative poverty. No force imaginable can stop this massive wave of human aspiration.

Middle class people fly on airplanes, want good food and we won't get massive amounts of good food without fertilizers, they want further mobility thru cars and vehicles, and they want access to all the other products petroleum forms the foundation of.

Watch world-wide petroleum demand and use. It will continue to increase year on year.

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