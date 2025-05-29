Pictured: A wind turbine being powered by - you guessed it - a diesel generator.

Ok, let’s all concede that the job of being a spokesman for power generation sources that perform with maybe 20% efficiency and require the willing suspension of disbelief and intentional omission of obvious facts to say positive things about them is no easy task.

In such a role, every waking hour requires you to robotically, nay, make that pathologically repeat things you have to know in your heart (unless you’re a functional moron) aren’t true, can’t be true, mainly because they defy the laws of physics and thermodynamics. Which, lest any of us have forgotten, are actual laws and not mere suggestions or optional guidelines.

Playing this specific role also means you have to field gobs of media calls on behalf of your dues paying members, in large part because your member companies are run by executives who don’t want to publicly say the absurd things they pay you to say for them. This is called “plausible deniability,” and man, is it a bitch.