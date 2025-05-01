It’s all hands on deck at the legacy media outlets who received money from foundations and governments to produce climate alarm propaganda in the wake of Monday’s power outages that hit Spain and Portugal and came within seconds of taking down the entire European grid network.

Just as we witnessed in the wake of Winter Storm Uri’s knockout of the Texas grid in 2021 - when wind and solar were the first generation sources to drop off the grid, triggering a system-wide failure - legacy media outlets are jumping into the fray to parrot a narrative that, hey, we can’t blame renewables for Monday’s blackouts, even though renewables are clearly at the heart of the problem!