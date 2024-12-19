Given that I know more than one person involved in the Trump transition reads this Substack, I thought I would post this suggestion here in hopes it might receive some attention and consideration at Mar-a-Lago.

It is well known by anyone who has been paying attention with an open mind to the rapacious development of massive wind installations off the US northeastern Atlantic coast that those projects are having horrific impacts on marine mammal life there. Yes, the Biden government has supposedly “studied” the issue and claims there is no cause-and-effect relationship between the developments and the stunning rise in deaths of whales and other marine mammals. I get that.

But let’s be serious: That’s just more gaslighting by an administration that was entirely based on gaslighting and lies. Our eyes can see what they see, and what we’ve seen has been dozens upon dozens of whale carcasses washing up on the beaches of New Jersey and other states as development has ramped up in recent years. The relationship is obvious.

It’s so obvious, in fact, that the President-elect himself commented on it during his interview in October with Joe Rogan. Trump sees reality here, so why not act on it?