As BP increasingly appears to be in a struggle for its very survival - a topic I wrote about two weeks ago - media reporting in the UK on its plans for strategic redirection is becoming increasingly negative.

Over the weekend, the Telegraph published a long and quite blunt piece by Jonathan Leake which does an excellent job of detailing a great deal of the evolutionary backstory of how BP arrived at its current messy state. An excerpt from the story appears below.

But first, I want to focus on this passage containing a bit of information I have been aware of but not commented on until now:

BP’s latest and riskiest venture, for example, is in the Gulf of Mexico where it is drilling more than 35,000ft into the seabed, in 6,000ft of ocean, to exploit the Kaskida field. The oil is so hot, at 120C, and under such great pressures – 500 times greater than a lorry tyre – that no one has dared touch it until now.

Knowing that some in the Trump administration read this Substack each day, I want them to consider whether it is advisable to permit BP to engage in such a high risk project in the Gulf of America given the company’s horrendous safety record throughout the first 25 years of this century?