In this brief clip, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. hits the essence of the climate scam, which I have contended for about 30 years now is nothing more than the most enormous transfer of wealth scheme in human history.

Or, as RFK, Jr. puts it towards the end of his remarks below, it is “being used to strip mine the wealth of the poor and to enrich billionaires.”

I don’t always agree with RFK, Jr., but when I do, it’s because he’s right.

Enjoy this clip and the transcript that follows:

Transcript:

Reporter: What we've seen around the world is that many of the climate change policies that are enacted by certain countries, like the Netherlands or in Sri Lanka, we see that it crushes the small farmers, that they cannot keep up with the big farms. They don't have enough land, in order to do some of the more, you know, natural ways to fertilize the land. And so it is some of these policies are really crushing the small farms. Where do you stand on climate policies that are being enacted right now? There is a difference between environmentalism and climate change. Where do you stand on all of that, and what types of policies do you support on the climate? RFK, Jr.: The climate, climate issues and pollution issues are being exploited by, you know, the World Economic Forum and Bill gates and all of these, big, mega billionaires the same way that Covid was exploited, to use it as an excuse to clamp down, totalitarian controls on society and to, and then to give us engineering solutions. And if you look closely, as it turns out, the guys who are promoting those engineering solutions are the people who own IPs, the patents for those solutions. Oh, it's a way, it's, they’re, it's being used…They've given climate chaos a bad name, you know, because people now see that it's just another crisis that's being used to strip mine the wealth of the poor and to, you know, to enrich billionaires.

