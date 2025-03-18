Starting last June, I’ve been predicting that the U.S. will soon again be permitting the reactivation of mothballed coal-fired power plants and even permitting of new, advanced generation coal plants to provide much-needed baseload generation to restabilize regional power grids. Nothing the Trump administration has done so far leads me to drop or modify that prediction.

If anything, in fact, I should probably accelerate my predicted timeline for resumption of permitting new coal plants, which I’ve previous predicted by the end of 2026. That became increasingly apparent Monday, when President Trump put up this post at Truth Social and X:

After years of being held captive by Environmental Extremists, Lunatics, Radicals, and Thugs, allowing other Countries, in particular China, to gain tremendous Economic advantage over us by opening up hundreds of all Coal Fire Power Plants, I am authorizing my Administration to immediately begin producing Energy with BEAUTIFUL, CLEAN COAL.

While that does not directly authorize permitting of new plants, it certainly indicates the administration is likely to move to reactivating mothballed plants in the weeks to come. Once that begins to happen, it is just a small step to authorize the building of new generation coal plants with far lower emissions to both replace the older plants and beef up baseload on regional grids that are short on supply and overly-reliant on natural gas.

In a related matter, Interior secretary Doug Burgum talked about the need for the U.S. to get back into the business of mining during an interview on Fox Business Tuesday morning:

Ukraine, Greenland, our allies around the world, and here at home on our incredible amount of our federal land, our gigantic balance sheet that we have here, all of these are areas where we've got to be more strategic in going after critical minerals because they're essential to defense, they're essential to technology. So President Trump, once again, completely on the right track as he's trying to bring peace to the world, to making sure that he's fighting for the American citizens to make sure that we've got access to the resources that help us remain the world's strongest economic power. China has been very deliberate, they've been very effective in blocking other countries. Once we start developing minerals here at home, they flood the market and kill the price and hurt American companies. Whether it's a critical minerals, a strategic reserve, whether it's a sovereign wealth fund, there's a number of ideas that this administration is kicking around. we've got to get back in the game in mining in the U.S.

Again, Burgum does not directly address coal, but an America that gets back into the minerals mining business in earnest is very likely to permit increased mining of coal, a resource the U.S. has more of than any other country on earth.

So, I see no reason to revise my prediction that we will be permitting new coal power plants by the end of 2026. If anything, it will happen sooner than then. And that’s a good thing.

