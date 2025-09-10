Natural gas prices in the United States have been chronically low since 2009, hovering mostly at the lower end of a range bound at $2/MMbtu at the bottom and a high of $5/MMbtu. The only truly notable exception to this 16-year paradigm came in the post-COVID period during the Biden years, when supply chain complications and high inflation caused shortages and created a spike in prices lasting from mid-2022 through mid-2023.

But now, the CEO at one large gas-focused independent driller is warning his peers they should be developing plans to deal with a high degree of volatility in the coming years amid rapidly rising demand for natural gas coming mainly from the rapid expansion of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports and the explosion of huge, power hungry AI datacenters.