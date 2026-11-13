David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon’s Energy Additions

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
5m

I’ll just stick with my modern lifestyle and let others go back to caveman days. The last liberal I discussed the role of oil, gas, coal in our everyday use products got so confused as everything he had on him was dependent. I offered that he should lead by example and not be a hypocrite, which meant he should strip down including his shoes and go to the woods to find leaves for clothing and forage the vacant lot for food. He could only stand in place and stutter while vibrating and spinning in place - short circuit the brain.

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John Shanahan's avatar
John Shanahan
43mEdited

Everyone has different ideas about their favorite source of electricity generation. We've been spending trillions of dollars on research, "education," and advertising to promote which energy is good or bad for the environment and humanity.

People are more concerned about their righteousness regarding wind and solar energy than about the debate about "Does God Exist?"

Ron Stein and his co-authors do an excellent job explaining the importance of hydrocarbon fuels AND THEIR BYPRODUCTS!

Listen to him or be fooled by the wind and solar energy believers and self-proclaimed experts.

Thanks to David Blackmon for this Substack - Energy Additions.

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