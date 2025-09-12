Co-authored by Ronald Stein, from the USA, and from South Africa, Dr. Robert Jeffrey and Olivia Vaughan
Published September 8, 2025, in America Out Loud NEWS
https://www.americaoutloud.news/africa-is-pioneering-nuclear-innovation-as-it-faces-a-dire-electricity-crisis/
Sub-Saharan Africa faces a dire electricity crisis. Over 600 million people—more than 40% of the continent’s population—lack access to electricity, a figure projected to rise to 657 million by 2030 without intervention.
The global nuclear renaissance is well underway—evidenced by companies like Oklo, which is now included in the Russell 2000 stocks list. The outlook is based on Oklo’s long-term vision, particularly with the Trump Administration’s increased focus on AI Revolution data center development powered by nuclear generated electricity.
