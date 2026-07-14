David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

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RussellCW's avatar
RussellCW
6h

Promising!

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
8h

Remember lurch John Kerry’s last trip to Africa where he told Africans to not develop oil and gas? The Africans told him to not come back and they would develop their natural resources including oil and gas. The lackluster duo of gore and kerry are frequent receivers of the go pound sand message. Rightly so.

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