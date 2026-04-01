David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

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Urs Broderick Furrer's avatar
Urs Broderick Furrer
5d

Outstanding. If only our politicians engaged in serious conversations instead of acting out their performative nonsense.

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
5d

Are the politicians really just ignorant?

Or just plain corrupt; just plain stupid; perhaps a little of both?

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