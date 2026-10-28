David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon’s Energy Additions

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Barnes Moore's avatar
Barnes Moore
2h

Of course, the climate lunatics will claim that if we just abandon fossil fuels in favor of weather dependent wind and solar + batteries, we will have solved the problem. What they fail to understand or willfully ignore is that wind turbines and solar panels are 100% dependent on fossil fuels from cradle to grave given that they can't produce enough energy to power the machinery used to produce and ultimately dispose of them - starting with the massive amount of mining required to extract the minerals needed using a lot of very heavy fossil fuel powered machinery. The stupidity is monumental. And, as Ronald Stein repeatedly points out, wind and solar can't produce the over 6000 products derived from petroleum that we use in our everyday lives. If we had an honest media, people would be far better informed. Instead, we have a corrupt and complicit media that may as well be working for the CCP.

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Amos Eno's avatar
Amos Eno
3h

please staple to forehead of CA Governor greaseball

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