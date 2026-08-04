David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

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Jim Sauble's avatar
Jim Sauble
7h

Continuing the false claim that "emission-free" is what is needed doesn't help one bit.

You may want to include that term to make some inroads with the energy ignorant.

But emissions aren't the problem, not even with clean coal. Demonizing CO2 is what started this rubbish. No! The problem is limiting "continuous and uninterruptable" energy output.

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Neil Winward's avatar
Neil Winward
6h

The Club of Rome and the swarm of environmentalists who latched onto its message saw the threat from nuclear power: unlimited power with minimal environmental impact. Their goal was never human flourishing. They scored PR wins with Chernobyl, Three Mile Island and Fukushima, but that momentum has faded.

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