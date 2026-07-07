Economies run on transportation, thus logical questions to California political leaders that will expose their Energy Literacy.

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Ronald Stein, P.E. is an engineer, columnist on energy literacy at America Out Loud NEWS, and advisor on energy literacy for the Heartland Institute and CFACT, and co-author of the Pulitzer Prize-nominated book “Clean Energy Exploitations.” He is also the recipient of an unsolicited Tribute to Ronald Stein from Stephen Heins.

Mike Ariza is a US Navy veteran with over twenty years of experience in the refining industry. His refining experience extends from the Chevron Refinery in Richmond California, the Flying J refinery in Bakersfield, and the Valero Refinery in Benicia. Mike held the positions of number one control board Operator at Flying J and Senior Refinery Control Board Supervisor at Valero. He was an instructor of both operator field and control board classes. Among his peers he is often referred to as one of the top ten control board operators in the country.

Co-authored by Ronald Stein, and Mike Ariza

Published July 6, 2026, in America Out Loud NEWS

https://www.americaoutloud.news/the-nine-energy-questions-that-could-decide-americas-future/

California, the 4th largest economy in the world, is growing its dependence on transportation fuels made from refined crude oil at foreign refineries which is becoming a national security risk for America.

California has closed 2 refineries, and more closures are eminent as the California Air Resources Board (CARB) is tightening up the regulations on emissions that may drive the remaining 7 refineries in the State to EXIT California.