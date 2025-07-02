By Ronald Stein and Nathan Hammer

California’s “Green” and “Net Zero” policymakers that wish to “transition away from fossil fuels” have focused on reducing just the SUPPLY of in-state oil production and refining to reduce emissions but have offered no backup plan to maintain the supply chain of the products and fuels to support the 4th largest economy in the world.

Share

The States’ contribution to global emissions is a small percentage, roughly 0.75%. To put that into perspective, if the “big earthquake” hit California, and the entire state fell into the Pacific Ocean, there would be less than a 1% reduction in Worldwide emissions. The amount of money paid by the 40 million Californians to meet those net-zero green policies is staggering!