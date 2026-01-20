Co-authored by Ronald Stein and Willie Soon

Published January 19, 2026, in America Out Loud NEWS

https://www.americaoutloud.news/the-transition-to-net-zero-emissions-is-a-tax-on-the-air-you-breathe/

Share

Al Gore, John Kerry, Barack Obama, and Bill Gates all have lifestyles with large personal mansions and travel by planes, cruise liners, and automobiles, that are all built with fossil fuels, the same fossil fuels they wish to rid the world of. And these “average D students”, according to Richard Lindzen of MIT, in science insisted to tax the air all life depends on. The great weather forecaster, Joe Bastardi, recently provided an estimate that some $10-12 trillion dollars had been wasted over the past 30 years because these pseudo-activists sold the world the idea of “fake energy” by wind turbines and solar panels.

· These green delusionists seem to be oblivious that wind turbines and solar panels may produce “zero” emission, but ONLY generate electricity. Those wind turbines and solar panels are incapable of making any of the products or transportation fuels demanded by the 8 billion now on this planet.

· These “green” mandators for transitioning from ICE vehicles to EV’s would only eliminate gasoline used in ICE vehicles, which is only 1 of the more than 6,000 products made from fossil fuels. The EV, like the ICE vehicle, continues to be 100% made from those oil products, inclusive of tires, computers, wiring and insulation, and all the electronics of those so-called “zero emissions” vehicle.

· These so-called “political leaders” CANNOT explain how wind turbines and solar panels can make any of the other 5,999 products that are now made from hydrocarbons that we see in operating hospitals, airports, offices, shopping centers, datacenters, etc. or how those renewables will support the 50,000 merchant ships, 300 cruise ships, 20,000 commercial aircraft, and 50,000 military aircraft on this planet that did not exist 200 years ago?

CO2 is a gas of life that makes the world greener and the plants more water-wise. CO2 concentration levels:

· 8,000 ppm: Naval Submarines

· 5,000 ppm: Space Station

· 4,000 ppm: Abundant Life

· 1,600 ppm: Average

· 800 to 1,500 ppm: Greenhouses enrich the air to boost plant growth and yield by providing more carbon for photosynthesis.

· 425 ppm: TODAY, with nonscientists Al Gore, John Kerry, Barack Obama, and Bill Gates promoting LESS CO2.

· 200 ppm: Ice ages, which contributed to global cooling

· 140 ppm: Death, i.e. CO2 starvation levels when humans, animals, and plant life CANNOT survive.

Why on earth are those so-called political leaders promoting that the world moves toward starvation levels of CO2? Is it a way to generate tax on our air to lessen the US budget deficit?

· The current US budget deficit is more than $38.46 Trillion, but we’ll get back to that in a moment.

In the 1800’s (before oil) life expectancy was around 30 to 40 years of age, and the world population was about 1 billion.

As you know, no one uses that black tar commonly referred to crude oil until it is processed into oil derivatives that are the basis of more than 6,000 products and various transportation fuels today that did not exist in the 1800’s.

After oil, the world populated from 1 to more than 8 billion in less than 200 years, not from that useless black tar, but from the products we have today from PROCESSED crude oil.

We may not need those hydrocarbons, but we do need those 6,000 products and transportation fuels, that did not exist 200 years ago, that are MADE from hydrocarbons to support the 8 billion on this planet.

Today, we’re a materialistic society based on more than 6,000 products and transportation fuels based on hydrocarbons. We need the products not fossil fuels, BUT we have no back up plan to replace the hydrocarbons that are supporting the supply chain of all those products and transportation fuels that were the basis for the world population growing from 1 to 8 billion in less than 200 years.

We know that wind and solar can ONLY generate electricity, but wind and solar CANNOT make any of the 6,000 products and transportation fuels that are based on hydrocarbons. In the event COP30 get their wishes that we eliminate hydrocarbons BEFORE we have a replacement identified, the world’s population will most likely decline by billions of people as we would be unable to support the supply chain of products and transportation fuels demanded by those on this planet.

Getting back to the US budget deficit of $38.46 Trillion. It is heavily caused by Medicare and Social Security expenses for the growing numbers of older people that are here because of the products made from hydrocarbons that have contributed to an exceptional health care infrastructure that did not exist in the 1800’s that is contributing to today’s longer longevity.

Current CO2 levels of 425 ppm are well below what Navy personnel breath in submarines, and well below what our Astronauts beath on the Space Station, and well below what plants breath in greenhouses, yet Gore, Kerry, Obama, Gates, and California Governor Newsom, all want to over regulate the emissions from our use of hydrocarbons that are only being demanded by people’s addiction to the products made from hydrocarbons.

In 1800, when the atmospheric CO2 level was said to be about 270-280 ppm, it was considered the pre-industrial baseline before large-scale fossil fuel burning supported the world’s population growth from 1 to 8 billion in less than 200 years.

In the event these so-called “political leaders” get their wish by taxing our air and we rid the use of crude oil, it will most likely result in a depopulation of billions on this planet if we rid the use of crude oil before we can clone it to support the supply chain of products for humanity. And, like the 1800’s, when we had no products from hydrocarbons, nobody will live past 60 years of age, and thus the $38.46 Trillion deficit problem will be resolved with a drastic decrease in the numbers eligible for Medicare and Social Security as they die off, AND virtually nobody will live long enough to be added to Medicare and Social Security.

The transition to net-zero emissions is a tax on the air we breathe.

Ronald Stein, P.E., is an engineer, columnist on energy literacy at America Out Loud NEWS, and advisor on energy literacy for the Heartland Institute and CFACT, and co-author of the Pulitzer Prize-nominated book “Clean Energy Exploitations.” He is also the recipient of an unsolicited Tribute to Ronald Stein from Stephen Heins.

Willie Soon, PhD., an astrophysicist and geoscientist, is a leading authority on the relationship between solar phenomena and global climate. He has published extensively for nearly the past 4 decades on solar and stellar physics and Earth sciences as well as public health. Dr. Soon works are well recognized by world-class scientists like Kary Mullis (Nobel Laureate in Chemistry), John Clauser (Nobel Laureate in Physics), Freeman Dyson (Wrangler at Large), Eugene Parker (Father of Solar Wind) and many more.

Please share this information with teachers, students, and friends to encourage Energy Literacy conversations at the family dinner table.

Click this Link to Sign up for Energy Literacy from Ronald Stein