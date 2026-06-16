David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

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Mike the Retired Engineer's avatar
Mike the Retired Engineer
21m

Picture the scene from Lord of the Rings, at the battle of Helm's Deep, where Saruman's Orc runs with a bomb to breach the fortress wall with an explosion in a culvert.

Aragorn yells "Take him down!"

That's what needs to happen with Newsome. He needs all the power of the Federal government focused on him to take him down before he blows up CA, as well as the US.

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Mike the Retired Engineer's avatar
Mike the Retired Engineer
34m

Newsome needs to be summoned to either the White House or Congress, and questioned, using every one of your excellent points as a basis of questioning. (Anyone in the WH reading this?)

Parallel effort - his finances and connections need to be gone through with utmost scrutiny. His actions make zero sense unless the goal is to cripple CA, as well as the US.

His response will undoubtably be "Climate Change". Time to put the "Climate Change" lie through a very public wringer, to squeeze the dirty water out of it.

(My apologies to those who never used an old Maytag wringer washer, who lack context for the power of a "wringer").

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