Why the future depends on balancing human prosperity, energy security, and environmental stewardship

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Ronald Stein, P.E. is an engineer, columnist on energy literacy at America Out Loud NEWS, and advisor on energy literacy for the Heartland Institute, the CO2 Coalition, CFACT, and co-author of the Pulitzer Prize-nominated book “Clean Energy Exploitations.” He is also the recipient of an unsolicited Tribute to Ronald Stein from Stephen Heins.

Yoshihiro Muronaka, P.E. Jp is a chemical engineer who currently focuses on evaluating net-zero and decarbonization policies, advocating alternative energy concepts such as “carbon symbiosis,” and promoting balanced international energy cooperation.

Co-authored by Ronald Stein and Yoshihiro Muronaka

Published July 20, 2026, at America Out Loud NEWS

https://www.americaoutloud.news/beyond-net-zero-toward-a-carbon-symbiosis-society/

The Net Zero Debate Has Reached a Crossroads

For more than a decade, governments around the world have pursued Net Zero as the defining goal of climate policy. Carbon dioxide has increasingly been portrayed as a pollutant that must be eliminated, and national success is often measured by the number of emissions reduced.