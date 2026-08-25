David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

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Jim Sauble's avatar
Jim Sauble
3h

None of the actions taken so far are part of the solution.

When leadership is hell-bent on irrational policy, everything else is just temporary tweeks.

Unfortunately, California's mired mess is collateral damage for the rest of the country.

Think through carefully the effective collapse of America's largest economy by state.

Not having their insane policies effecting the rest of us would be nice.

But ramifications are legion.

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
2h

The latest out of California is just more added to the stack that governor goofball is indeed a goofball, as are the voters who ratified his behavior in the recall. California voters own it, suffer from it, pay for it, and fix it. Vote wisely.

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