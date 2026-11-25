Worldwide economies depend on transportation fuels and products manufactured from crude oil, in addition to electricity.

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Ronald Stein, P.E. is an engineer, columnist on energy literacy at America Out Loud NEWS, and advisor on energy literacy for the Heartland Institute and CFACT, and co-author of the Pulitzer Prize-nominated book “Clean Energy Exploitations”. He has been featured in the CIO Look Magazine as one of The Most Influential ENERGY LEADERS Shaping the Future of the ENERGY SECTOR.

Published November 23, 2026, in America Out Loud NEWS

https://www.americaoutloud.news/californias-net-zero-fantasy-collides-with-a-world-that-runs-on-oil/

California’s Net Zero ideologists remain OBLIVIOUS to REALITY that the worldwide economies run on transportation fuels that wind turbines and solar panels CANNOT make.

In addition, raw crude oil, once processed through refineries provides the molecules that are the basis of more than 6,000 products that modern life depends on, made from those oil derivatives — products that did not exist just a few centuries ago.

In addition, electricity can charge an iPhone, but neither wind turbines nor solar panels can make an iPhone — everything that needs electricity itself is made from oil derivatives manufactured from crude oil. Without crude oil, there would be no iPhones, X-ray machines, or computers that need electricity in the first place.

Coal, natural gas, and crude oil have been the foundation of industrial civilization since the Industrial Revolution — not only as energy sources but as the raw material for steel, cement, fertilizer, pharmaceuticals, and plastics. Wind and solar can substitute for some electricity generation and a portion of transport fuel. No technology yet substitutes for hydrocarbons as chemical feedstock. Electricity from wind and solar are not a necessary condition for manufacturing civilization’s material goods; hydrocarbon molecules are, as they are the basis for transportation fuels and more than 6,000 products that modern life depends on, made from those oil derivatives — products that did not exist just a few centuries ago.