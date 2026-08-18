David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

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Jim Sauble's avatar
Jim Sauble
6h

Summary: Governments take in money from producers, then distribute

at will, with few constraints. Those 'leaders' that take home the most resources

to their selective 'constituents', get the most praise, as that is their measure of success.

A majority pay the price, by losing on both ends.

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
5h

Better analysis and better analysts would help, but we need to get the politicians to comprehend more than they have to date. Vote wisely.

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